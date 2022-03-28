VIRAL VIDEO! Oscars 2022: Video of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock goes viral

Chris Rock and Will Smith had an altercation during the 2022 Oscar telecast. Smith walked up to the stage and slapped comic artiste Chris Rock over his humorous remark on Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The video of the whole incident has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place when Chris was on the stage to present the Oscars for Best Documentary category.

Chris in his joke about Pinkett Smith, referred to her as "G.I. Jane" due to her closely cropped hair, Pinkett Smith has spoken in the past about her battle with alopecia.

After which, Smith walked to the stage and smacked Rock across the face.

The uncensored footage of the show had Rock saying, "Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me," as Smith was on his way to his chair. "Wow, dude. It was a G.I. Jane joke."

Will got back to his seat and shouted at Rock saying, "Keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth".



