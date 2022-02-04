Viral Video: Sara Khan pushes spot girl into swimming pool. netizens react

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, in a recent video, was seen pushing her spot girl in swimming pool. The video has gone viral on social media and netizens have started trolling the actress.

A prank video of Sara Ali Khan is under discussion. She shared the video on her Instagram story, which went viral shortly after.

In this video Sara Ali Khan is seen in a white bikini. Sarah stands by the swimming pool with her spot girl and poses for the camera. After few seconds Sara pushes her into the pool and then she jumped into the pool. Even though Sara calls it a prank, social media users don't consider it a prank. Users have reacted angrily to it and have commented on why anyone would dare to push someone into the water.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan was seen in the movie 'Atarangi Re'. Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film is with Vicky Kaushal. The shooting of this movie has been completed.