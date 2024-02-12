Viral Video Shows YouTuber Elvish Yadav Slapping Man in Jaipur Restaurant; Later Defends Action

A video capturing popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav slapping a man in a Jaipur restaurant has gone viral on social media platforms. The incident, which occurred on Sunday evening (February 11), depicted Yadav engaged in an altercation with an individual who allegedly directed abuses towards him.

According to reports, Yadav was at a restaurant in Jaipur when the altercation ensued. In the circulating video, he can be seen visibly agitated before he proceeds to slap the individual and then swiftly exits the premises. Upon the man's retaliation, Yadav returns to confront him again, but is restrained by his companions. Eventually, security intervenes and escorts Yadav out of the establishment.

After the video gained widespread attention, Elvish Yadav defended himself by saying that his behavior in the video is typical for him. He explained that he slapped the man because the man had insulted him first.

"Bhai, dekho, matter ye hai, naa mujhe shauk hai ladai karne ka, naa mere ko haath uthane ka shauk hai. Main apne kaam se kaam rakhta hoon. Main chalta hoon normal. Aur jo photo khichwane ko kehta hai, hum kichwate hai aaram se photo. Par, jo koi piche se comment pass karta hai, usko nahi bakshte (I am not interested in fighting nor slapping someone. I click photos with whoever asks but if you make a personal remark, I don’t spare them either.)," Elvish said as quoted by News18.

"As you can see, there were police and commandos with us. It is not that we’ve done anything wrong. This was personal. He took a personal dig at me, I personally went and slapped him. I don’t have any regrets. Aisa hi hoon main (I am like this only). He hurled abuses and I reacted in my style," he added.

This isn't the first time Elvish Yadav has been in the news for controversial reasons. Last November, he was linked to a case involving snakes and venom at a party in Noida. The police filed a report against him after discovering snakes and venom at the event. He was also questioned by the police for a long time. Acting on a complaint from the People For Animals (PFA) organization, the police raided a banquet hall in Sector 51 and arrested five people named Rahul, Titunath, Jaikaran, Narayan, and Ravinath.