Virat Kohli's latest sun-kissed picture will brighten your day

London [UK], May 30 : Cricketer Virat, who is gearing up for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia, treated fans to a sun-kissed picture of himself.

The image shows Virat sitting in a car and posing for a perfect sunkissed click. He opted for a black sweatshirt and unleashed a nerdy look with his spectacles.

He captioned the post with Sun emoji.

The final between Australia and India is set to take place between June 7 and 11, with June 12 earmarked as the reserve day.

In Test Cricket, Virat Kohli has scored 8416 runs in 183 innings. His highest score 254 was against South Africa in 2019. He has scored 28 centuries and 28 half-centuries in Test format. His batting average is 48.93.

Kohli started off the year 2023 with an ODI century against Sri Lanka. He continued his brilliant performances in big events, being the second-highest run-scorer, and highest-run scorer for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. In four matches, he scored 297 runs at an average of 49.50, with best score of 186.Virat had a great IPL 2023 season, in 14 matches of IPL 2023, he has scored 639 runs at an average of 53.25 and a strike rate above 139. He has scored two centuries and six fifties this season, with best score of 101*. He is the third-highest run-scorer in the league so far.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor