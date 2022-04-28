Vishal Chaudary to star in social drama Gud Se Meetha Ishq

Vishal Chaudary who is known for his role in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal will now be seen in the show Gud Se Meetha Ishq. Vishal will be essaying the role of a middle class boy in the show. “He falls in love with a girl who comes from an affluent family. He eventually gets married to that girl as well. Then the story unfolds that how the girl and the boy cannot adjust properly. He loves his wife and family equally but feels stuck between the two,” he says in his interview to Bombay Times.

He had a bald look in his last show Kashibai Bajirao Ballal but here things are different. He says, “I took in the essence of that show completely. Playing the role of a bald guy was not an easy decision for me. It was an outdoor shoot, that too in Karjat. Now this show is totally opposite because it is a show based on realism. While in my last show I was riding horses and swinging heavy swords, here I have to deal with more realistic form of acting. I have to learn and unlearn a lot of things. However, I am also from a middle class family, I feel I can relate more to this show.”Vishal struggled for almost 7 years before bagging his first role. The actor used to juggle between his college and theatre practices before he landed his first role in 2019 with the show Main Mayke Chali Jaungi. “Now I am getting to play so many roles and characters. I am doing OTT as well which is again an amazing platform. It is good for me as an actor who has spent countless days honing his craft,” he said. The actor, who hails from Jaipur, comes from a family of doctors but his passion for performing arts made him opt for a different career.

