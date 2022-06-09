Vishnu Vishal's production house locks script to launch actor's brother Rudra in films

Chennai, June 9 Tamil actor-producer Vishnu Vishal has confirmed that his production house has locked a script for his brother Rudra's screen debut and announced that they were now on the look out for a female lead for the film.

Vishnu had announced in December last year that he would be launching his brother Rudra in films in 2022.

Vishnu had then said, "2022 will be special not just because of my films but because I will also be launching my dear brother Rudra into cinema. We're now looking for scripts for his feature film acting debut. If you have something good, please reach out to us."

His production house VV Studioz (short for Vishnu Vishal Studioz) also tweeted the news that they were on the lookout for good scripts and prescribed some conditions for the scripts they were looking for.

The production house said they were looking for scripts that would suit Rudra and said that those who thought they had a story for him should reach out to them with a synopsis that ran into a minimum of four pages.

On Thursday, the actor tweeted, "Holaaa Guys! So, my brother's script is locked and officially looking for a female lead. Grab the opportunity."

The production house too put out a casting call poster for actresses. The poster read, "23-25 year-old female actor who exudes innocence, grace and effortless charm to star in our feel good rom com film, opposite debutant Rudra."

The production house also disclosed that the name of the character that the actress chosen for the role would play was Mythri.

