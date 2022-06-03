Vishwak Sen: I was able to bring in older audiences to theatres thanks to 'AVAK'

Hyderabad, June 3 Vishwak Sen made headlines recently while promoting his new film 'Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam', a romantic family drama starring Rukshar Dhillon.

Now that the film is available for streaming on Aha, Vishwak describes the theatrical run as an "overwhelming experience" for him as an actor.

'Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam' was well received by the audience, with all quarters of the audience being able to relate to the characters and situations in the film. The film was well-received at the box office, thanks to its witty storyline.

Vishwak expressed his gratitude for the positive response to 'AVAK' saying that he has received praise from all over the world, which encourages him to continue working on content-driven, feel-good films.

"Older people, who were not in attendance for the recently released biggies and action-oriented films at theatres, marked their presence for 'Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam'. I'm not sure what else to say about it. I am ecstatic to have entertained everyone in the audience with this film, " Vishwak said.

In response to a question about his role and how he managed to appear mature for his age, Vishwak stated that it was simple for him because the role was not complicated.

"It was all about gaining a little weight to make me look older than I was. It only made sense that I learned how to walk in a shy manner, how to react when I saw people, and other minor details while preparing for photoshoots," the 'Hit' actor explained.

Because 'Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam' began streaming on Aha on June 3, the actor anticipates that audiences who have given up seeing movies in theatres will be able to watch the film on OTT and be thoroughly entertained.

Vishwak also revealed that he has been working hard on his upcoming film 'Dhamki' for which he is also the director. He'll also be seen in the upcoming film 'Student.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor