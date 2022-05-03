Vishwak Sen in ugly spat with TV anchor Devi

Hyderabad, May 3 Actor Vishwak Sen and anchor Devi got into an argument the other day, as they yelled at each other and he stormed out of the interview after the latter asked him to leave.

Vishwak was enraged when the anchor referred to him as a "depressed man" and "Paagal Sen" while he was at a news channel's studio.

"You don't have any right to target me personally. Calling me names isn't acceptable", Vishwak said, to which Devi seems to have over-reacted, as she is ordered the 'Hit' actor to get out of her studio.

Now the news is that Vishwak Sen will soon file a defamation suit against Devi as he intends to sue her for targeting him personally. Later on Monday night, he reportedly filed a case to that effect.

Earlier during 'Arjun Reddy' promotions, Devi was in the headlines, as she had targeted Vijay Deverakonda, to which the actor responded in a subtle style, but Vishwak was taken aback after he was called 'Paagal Sen'.

On the professional front, Vishwak Sen is aggressively promoting his upcoming film 'Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam', which will be released on May 6.

