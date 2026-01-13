Vivaan Shah shares his fondest SRK memory from ‘Happy New Year’

Mumbai, Jan 13 Actor Vivaan Shah, who has been receiving a lot of good response to his work in the recently released film ‘Ikkis’, has shared his fondest memories from the sets of ‘Happy New Year’.

The actor recently spoke with IANS following the success of ‘Ikkis’, and shared how he managed to impress Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan with his hard work.

He told IANS, “One of the fondest memories of ‘Happy New Year’ was Farrah ma'am teaching me how to dance and dealing with my hopelessness as a dancer. Some people say I have 2 left feet, I actually have 3 left feet. I have learned a little bit and I am still using it. In fact, in my last year, I had to dance and lip-sync a lot. Thanks to ‘Happy New Year’, I was able to do that. That's the funniest memory that I have is her teaching me how to dance and her team struggling with my hopelessness as a dancer”.

He further mentioned, “When Shahrukh sir came, he tried to help me. And then finally, I think the greatest moment was when I could impress him with my hard work. I could not impress them with my ability or my technique because I did not have any. But hard work earned me his praise. One day, I remember Shahrukh sir said that you have been working very hard and I am very glad to see that. I was trying to help him. I was dancing with him again and again. The choreographers must have gotten very tired of trying to help me”.

“So, I think I basically kind of won their approval. And that's a huge thing coming from someone like Shahrukh Khan who himself is a very hard worker”, he added.

