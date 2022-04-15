Vivek Agnihotri set to begin work on his next project 'The Delhi Files'

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, whose last release 'The Kashmir Files' proved to be a smash hit at the box office, has shared that he will soon start working on his next project, 'The Delhi Files'.

Agnihotri took to his Twitter handle on Friday and expressed gratitude to the people who watched 'The Kashmir Files' and said, "It's time for me to work on a new film."

He wrote, "I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last 4 yrs we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it's important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE and injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It's time for me to work on a new film."

In a subsequent tweet, Agnihotri added, "#TheDelhiFiles."

Interestingly, this film had been announced by the filmmaker last year even before the release and success of 'The Kashmir Files'.

A motion poster of 'The Delhi Files' was also unveiled in which a Sikh kid could be seen on the Emblem of India logo that is coloured red, indicating that the film will deal with another compelling tale of a dark and unread chapter from Indian history.

While announcing the project, Agnihotri tweeted, "Few years back, I started telling untold stories of independent India. 1. #TheTashkentFiles - Right To Truth. 2. #TheKashmirFiles - Right To Justice (releasing soon) Happy to announce the last & the boldest of the trilogy: 3. #TheDelhiFiles - Right To Life. Pl bless us."

Agnihotri's last film, 'The Kashmir Files' which was released on March 11, depicted the struggles and pain of Kashmiri Pandits who were killed, tortured and forced to flee from their own land during the 1990s.

The hard-hitting film starred Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, and others. It had crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box office within two weeks of its release.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor