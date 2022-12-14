Vivek Agnihotri takes a dig at Anurag Kashyap’s comment on Kantara

Vivek Agnihotri is one director who doesn't mince words while sharing his opinion. Now the Kashmir Files director has hit out at Anurag Kashyap. For the unversed, a couple of days back, while talking to Galatta Plus, Anurag said, “Films like Kantara and Pushpa give you courage to go out and tell your stories. But KGF 2, however big the success, when you try and emulate that and set a project up, that’s when you start heading towards disaster. That’s the bandwagon that Bollywood destroyed itself on. You have to find films that give you courage.” The Gangs Of Wasseypur director had said it in a positive way, decoding why Bollywood is failing.

Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to share his opinion on Anurag Kashyap’s views but shared a screenshot of an article which clearly misquoted Anurag. The headline of the misquoted article read, “Films like Kantara and Pushpa are destroying the industry: Anurag Kashyap”. Slamming Anurag for his views, Vivek wrote, “I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood’s one & only Milord.

As soon as the post was shared, netizens pointed out to Vivek Agnihotri that Anurag Kashyap has been misquoted in the headline. One user wrote, “First read what he said. he had nothing but praise about Kantara, Pushpa, RRR etc. He said people who simply copy Kantara or Pushpa without working on original content will not be successful. What is wrong in that?” Another one wrote, “Read the full article instead of a misleading and clickbait headline. Meanwhile Vivek Agnihotri’s box office wonder The Kashmir Files is unstoppable. Now after making the country proud with several global nominations, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files gets selected in the ‘OFFICIAL SELECTION’ category of the prestigious Switzerland International Film Festival. The Kashmir Files is a tale that captures the pain, suffering, and struggle of the Kashmiri Pandit community in 1990. The film managed to collect Rs. 340.92 crores worldwide.