Vivek Agnihotri takes a dig Ayan Mukerji says, he can't pronounce 'Brahmastra'

Vivek Agnihotri has said Ayan Mukerji can't pronounce the name of his film ‘Brahmastra’ and that Karan Johar jokes about the LGBTQ community in his films. In an interview with Kushal Mehra, Vivek spoke about Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. He said, “Brahmastra, do they even know the meaning of that? And then they are talking about Astra Verse, what is even that? Then you put your director, who can't even pronounce Brahmastra. He is a wonderful director. I loved his Wake Up Sid and the second film and I wish he made a wonderful film. I am concerned about him like a mother is concerned about their children. I am very disappointed. So these are the problems.”

He added, “They talk about LGBTQ activism but they themselves make fun of it. Why do Karan's films often make fun of the LGBTQ community? Why? And they talk about activism.”Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together for the first time. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen as Professor Arvind Chaturvedi, who is described as ‘the wise leader who holds the Prabhastra: The Sword of Light’. Nagarjuna plays an archaeologist. Mouni Roy is be the antagonist of the film. Brahmastra will release on September 9. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, and Ayan Mukerji, under the production banners- Dharma Productions, Starlight Pictures, and Prime Focus in association with Star Studios.

