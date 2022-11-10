Vivek Agnihotri unveils first poster of his next directorial The Vaccine War

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Thursday announced his next movie titled “The Vaccine War”. The director, who attained commercial success with “The Kashmir Files”, took to Twitter to share details of his new project. “Presenting ‘THE VACCINE WAR’ - an incredible true story of a war that you didn’t know India fought. And won with its science, courage & great Indian values,” he wrote. The makers have not announced the cast yet. However, veteran Anupam Kher recently told PTI he will be part of the movie.

Agnihotri said the movie will release on August 15 next year in 11 languages-- Hindi, English, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu and Assamese. “It will be released on Independence Day, 2023. In 11 languages. Please bless us. #TheVaccineWar,” he said.Moreover, while speaking about the same, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said “When The Kashmir Files was postponed during COVID lockdown, I started researching on it. Then we started researching with the scientists of ICMR & NIV who made our own vaccine possible. Their story of struggle and sacrifice was overwhelming and while researching we understood how these scientists fought a war waged against India not just by foreign agencies but even our own people. Yet, we won against superpowers by making fastest, cheapest and safest vaccine. I thought this story must be told so that every Indian can feel proud of their country.” Moreover, he added further, "This will be India’s first pure science film about a bio-war we had no idea about."