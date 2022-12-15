Vivek Oberoi says powerful Bollywood people sabotaged his career

Vivek Oberoi, in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, admitted that powerful people from Bollywood destroyed his career after a promising start in showbiz. Vivek faced a tumultuous phase in Bollywood. He shared his family has seen him struggle as he fought the lobby that acted against him.

“They’re extremely fond of me, proud of me, because they’ve seen me go through such a phase where there was a whole lobby, a whole powerful set of people who were trying to push me down. That was the time I went out and gave a Shootout at Lokhandwala, where I got a lot of praise and won awards. People were saying ‘oh my God, this is amazing!’ and then for one and a half years, I was sitting at home, nobody was coming to me with films, it defies all logic. As an actor I was delivering, box office was delivering, there were awards, critics were praising me but there was no work, kaam hi nahi tha,” Vivek shares. Vivek also thinks that the lobby that tried crushing his talent is now breaking. Vivek Oberoi has no regrets about the professional decisions he made even after having a turbulent journey in the industry. He now tries to bring in ‘new and fresh’ talent, and support new actors. Vivek Oberoi is no stranger to OTT shows. The actor made his streaming debut with Inside Edge on Amazon Prime Video, which will also release Indian Police Force.