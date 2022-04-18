Vivian Dsena set to tie the knot second time, with journalist from Egypt

Vivian Dsena has found love once again as he recently confirmed his relationship with Nouran Aly, a former journalist from Egypt. The actor also revealed that he will be tying the knot with her soon. The duo has been dating each other for a long time now.“Yes, I am in love with Nouran and we are planning to settle down very soon. We first interacted around four-and-a-half years ago, when she contacted me for an interview. I made her wait for around three months before giving my nod to it. Later, my management team called her for work in Mumbai and I met her here. We started off as friends but fell in love quickly. I think it took me only a month to realise that I was in love with her,” the Sirf Tum actor told Bombay Times.

Talking about what made him fall in love with her, Vivian pointed out her ‘patience and perseverance’, qualities that are needed to deal with him. He also said that it was her honesty that attracted him, as he feels that’s an extremely rare quality in today’s time. As for his lady love, she mentioned having a strong connection with India since childhood. She revealed that people in Egypt idolise Indian celebrities, and it was her love for the country that made her pursue an interview with him. “He was supposed to come to Egypt for an event and that’s when I asked him for an interview. My first impression of him was, ‘What does he think of himself?’ When I told him that I can’t deal with someone like him, he replied, ‘I believe this person you described is not me. Please get to know me first.’ Well, getting to know him was a trap and I fell in love with him (laughs),” she told the publication. Vivian Dsena was previously married to Vahbiz Dorabjee, and the two separated in 2017.

