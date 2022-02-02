Waluscha De Sousa shares her first look from 'Crackdown 2'

Mumbai, Feb 2 Actress Waluscha De Sousa has shared the first look of her character from her upcoming show 'Crackdown 2'.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared an image of her character Garima Kalra from the second season of the show.

She wrote in the caption, "Garima Kalra... Unfiltered".

In the picture, he can be seen dressed as an Army officer with a fierce and feisty look on her face waiting to go all guns blazing. The show, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, also stars Saqib Saleem, Rajesh Tailang and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Waluscha was last seen in the song 'Bollywood Wala Dance' and in the song 'Chingari' from 'Antim: The Final Truth', where she took up the folk dance of Lavani and received positive response.

The actress will soon be seen in 'Penthouse' directed by duo Abbas Mastan and in 'Escaype Live' on Hotstar.

