Wamiqa Gabbi on '83': It is a privilege, huge responsibility

Mumbai, Dec 21 Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who will be seen essaying the role of cricketer Madan Lal's wife in the upcoming film '83', says to be able to work in the film and present the historic moment in front of the Indian audiences all over again is a privilege and a huge responsibility.

Wamiqa said: "Cricket and movies are something that brings the nation together, and here is a film that celebrates the two in the biggest possible way. To be able to work in the film and present this historic moment in front of the Indian audiences all over again is a privilege in itself.

"It is also a huge responsibility that needs to be dealt with utmost attention to details, keeping in mind the emotional sentiments associated with this event and the game in general.

"But we, team 83 is committed to doing our best, and hopefully, like Kapil Dev - hitting this one out of the park!"

'83' highlights India winning the 1983 World Cup under the leadership of Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer Singh. Actor-singer Harrdy Sandhu will essay the role of Madan Lal in the Kabir Khan directorial.

The film is all set to release theatrically worldwide on Thursday.

