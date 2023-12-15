Wamiqa Gabbi set to end 2023 with a bang, commences shoot for 'VD18' with Varun Dhawan

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi ushers in 2024 with an electrifying start as she commences filming for 'VD18,' starring alongside Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh in a project produced by the most successful filmmaker of 2023 Atlee and co produced by Murad Khetani. VD18 is directed by Tamil maestro Kalees, has already ignited excitement and conversations across social media platforms, with its release slated for the upcoming year. Wamiqa, currently navigating between the vibrant city of Mumbai and the scenic landscapes of Kochi for her shooting commitments, is relishing every moment of her bustling career.

In a statement, Wamiqa Gabbi shares, "Being a part of 'VD18' is a thrilling experience for me. Collaborating with exceptional talents like Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh under Atlee sir's visionary direction is a creative journey I'm eager to explore. I have been and will always be eternally grateful to 2023, the year the plunged things to new beginnings. And to end the year with being on sets now of my next is truly the perfect curtain call for the year.It's moments like these that remind me why I love what I do, and I can't wait for audiences to witness the magic we are creating on screen."