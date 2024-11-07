Wamiqa Gabbi starts shooting for her new film with Siddhant Chaturvedi

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 7 : Actor Wamiqa Gabbi is currently in Goa for the shoot of her new film.

In the yet-to-be-titled project, Wamiqa will be seen sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

On Thursday, Wamiqa took to Instagram Story and shared a picture from the dressing room.

" #Day 1 #NewBeginnings #Goa," she captioned the post.

Vikas Bahl, best known for creating films like Queen and Super 30, has come on board to helm the project.

Veteran star Jaya Bachchan is also a part of the project. However, more details regarding the film have not been disclosed yet.

In the coming months, Wamiqa will also be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in 'Baby John'.

Recently, the makers of Baby John gave audience a glimpse of the film. The clip paints 'Baby John' as a mass action drama enriched with emotional undertones. Dhawan plays a police officer and single father, portraying a character who is not afraid to confront adversaries head-on.

In a powerful scene, he declares, "Mere jaise bohat aaye hoge, main pehali baar aaya hu" ("Many might have come before me, but I have come here for the first time"), setting the tone for his heroic journey.

The teaser also introduces Keerthy Suresh as the female lead and features veteran actor Jackie Shroff in a brief yet impactful role as the antagonist.

