"Want to celebrate my gratitude": Natalie Portman thanks friends for support in tough times

Washington [US], June 10 : Actor Natalie Portman recently celebrated her birthday and on this special occasion, she expressed her gratitude towards her friends, who stood by her in tough times, according to People.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted several pictures with her close friends and wrote a sweet caption dedicated to them, "This year, on my birthday, I want to celebrate my gratitude for my friends who lift me up again and again."

In the pictures, she can be seen posing with her friends in different locations and events.

Her post came amid her divorce from director-choreographer Benjamin Millepied.

The Oscar-winning actress filed for divorce from her director-choreographer husband of 11 years in July 2023. The divorce was finalised seven months later in France.

The two met while working on the 2010 movie 'Black Swan', where Portman received an Oscar for best actress. Millepied, the choreographer for the film, played a crucial role in helping Portman master the ballet sequences for her character. Portman also bagged best actress Golden Globe for her performance and even humorously mentioned their relationship during her acceptance speech.

Portman and Millepied got married on August 4, 2012 and are parents to a 12-year-old son and a 7-year-old daughter.

Millepied, known as the choreographer in Dune: Part Two: Part Two, directed his first film, Carmen, a 2022 musical drama with Melissa Barrera and Paul Mescal.

As per People, in March, a source informed that Portman and Millepied are trying to create a "smooth transition" for their children.

"She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important," a friend of the former couple shared, according to People.

