'Wanted to make a film similar to my father's movie': Sunny Deol remembers Dharmendra's 'Haqeeqat' at song launch of 'Border 2'

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], January 2 : Actor Sunny Deol got emotional while remembering the deep emotional connection to the film and shared how it was inspired by his father Dharmendra's iconic war film 'Haqeeqat' at the 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' song launch event of the film 'Border 2' at the frontier Tanot area of Jaisalmer.

While adressing the BSF Jawans and the media at the song launch event, Sunny Deol remembered his father Dharmendra's war film 'Haqeeqat', saying that it had a "strong impact" on him as a child, which motivated him to make 'Border'.

"I did 'Border' because when I watched my father's (Dharmendra) film 'Haqeeqat', I loved it deeply. I was a child then. So, when I became an actor, I decided to make a film similar to my father's movie. I spoke to J.P. Dutta, and we decided to make a film on the Longewala subject, which is extremely close to our hearts and lives in the hearts of all of you," said Sunny Deol.

Sunny Deol reflected on the film Border's impact on youth, saying he never imagined it would inspire young people to join the armed forces.

"Wherever I go, I never knew that we would give so much confidence to so many young people that they would choose to join the armed forces. Whenever I meet them, they tell me that after watching my film, they decided to join the army," said Sunny Deol.

The makers of Border 2 have released the highly anticipated track 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' at a song launch event held in Longewala-Tanot, Jaisalmer, on Friday.

The song launch event, attended by lead cast members Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Sonu Nigam, Bhushan Kumar, and others, unfolded in the presence of BSF jawans and the army, making it a moment of national pride and collective emotion.

The reimagined version of the 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' song was created by Mithoon with the original music composition by Anu Malik. Manoj Muntashir Shukla added the fresh lyrics to the song, which was originally penned by Javed Akhtar.

The vocals for the song are performed by Roopkumar Rathod, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 brings together a powerful ensemble led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh.

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh.

The film is set to release in theatres on January 23.

