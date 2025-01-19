"Was pretty crazy thinking about it" Kat Dennings recalls negative comments from casting directors in initial years of her acting career

Washington DC [US], January 19 : American actor Kat Dennings who is known for '2 Broke Girls' and 'Thor' recalls the negative comments she faced during the initial years of her career. She called the casting directors "very cruel", reported People.

The 38-year-old revealed that when she was 12 years old, the situation was very different from today as it didn't have a lot of inclusivity at that time.

She claimed that casting directors were unfiltered and cruel in the initial years of her career. The actress revealed that she was once called fat at the age of 12 by a casting director.

"The time that I was auditioning and starting to act, it was a very different environment than it is now. There was not a lot of inclusivity at all. It was very harsh. There was a lot of extremely negative feedback and people would not hold back. It was pretty crazy thinking about it. I'm like, 'How can anyone say that about a little kid? This is insane,' " she said

"For example, I was 12. I'd go into an audition and I'd do it, and my manager would call me and I'd be like, 'How'd it go?' And they'd be like, Well, they thought you weren't pretty enough and you're fat." said Kat as quoted by People.

The '2 Broke Girls' actor admitted that she carries a very strong outlook towards the negative feedback which she received from the casting directors.

"That was my attitude. For some reason, it didn't break my spirit. I was like, 'I'll show them,' " she said with a laugh. "I guess props to my parents because they were like, 'They're idiots. Don't listen to them.' And I was like, 'They're idiots, I'm not.' " added Kat as quoted by People.

Dennings is currently seen in the sit-com series 'Shifting Gears'. Along with her, Tim Allen is also seen in the lead role.

