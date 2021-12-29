Was Vicky Kaushal the first choice for Mohinder Amarnath's role in Kabir Khan's 83?

Kabir Khan enthralled all cricket fans with ’83, traced the Indian cricket team’s journey of winning the World Cup over three decades ago. Mohinder Amarnath, who was the vice captain of the winning team had essayed a key role at the 83 World Cup. Amarnath's role was essayed by Saqib Saleem in the film. But did you know Vicky Kaushal was considered for Mohinder Amarnath's role in '83'? According to am E-Times report, the 'Raazi' actor did audition for the role, and director Kabir Khan was very keen on him playing the role.

"The audition happened before 'Raazi' released and became hit, after which he preferred to opt-out of the project as he didn't want to play the second lead in the film. Although Kabir Khan was keen that Vicky play Mohinder Amarnath's role," informs a source. Saqib Salem was later cast for the role and he played Mohinder Amarnath in '83.' Directed by Kabir Khan, ’83 stars Ranveer Singh in the role of former Indian captain Kapil Dev, who led the winning squad. Deepika Padukone, who is also producing the movie, will be seen essaying the part of Ranveer’s onscreen wife Romi Bhatia. Apart from Ranveer, ’83 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree.