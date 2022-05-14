Waseem Mushtaq reveals making his choreographer go crazy for TV show 'Spy Bahu'

Mumbai, May 14 Actor Waseem Mushtaq, currently seen playing the role of Abhishek Singh in the TV show 'Spy Bahu', enjoyed shooting for the dance track in the show.

He says: "There's something about grooving to the sound of music that seems to take all of our cares away. Maybe it's the rhythm of our favorite tunes or the heart-pumping workout that gets us up and off the couch.

"Or perhaps it's the challenge of mastering the more complicated moves that brings us so much joy. I seriously enjoyed shooting for the dance track for my show. It was really energetic and fun to shoot."

Waseem reveals about making his choreographer go crazy during dance sequence.

He adds: "I'm not a trained dancer or very much into dancing. But I never say No to any art which is so much fun. Though I love dancing and I always make my choreographer go crazy with my mistakes but I manage to perform. Yaa, had to do lot of practice before the final shoot. For the show, we performed on the popular song 'Naacho Naacho' from RRR. And I was choreographed by Amar Kasarkar."

Waseem has been earlier part of TV shows such as 'Bhagyavidhaata', 'Mere Angne Mein', 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' among others.

