Waseem Mushtaq wrapped up his shoot for 'Spy Bahu'

Mumbai, July 8 Actor Waseem Mushtaq, currently seen playing the role of a cop, Abhishek Singh in 'Spy Bahu' has wrapped up his shoot for the show.

He says: "I have wrapped up my shoot for the show. Yesterday (July 7) was my last day on the sets and I was a bit emotional. I'm looking forward to starting a new journey soon with a new role. I made some good friends while working for the show and I am really going to miss them."

The Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor says that overall his experience of being part of the show was fulfilling and memorable.

Waseem adds: "I played a dark negative character, who has killed many people in the show. I'm sure the audience will always remember my character. I have received a lot of appreciation for my role. It has done well for me overall and I have no regrets that I quit my previous show, Sasural Simar Ka 2 for this one."

Spy Bahu airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor