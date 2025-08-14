Watch: Alia Bhatt Confronts Paps for Entering Building Without Permission, Netizens React

Alia Bhatt, who is always friendly with media (Paparazzi), was seen losing her cool as they were breaching building's private premises. On Thursday 'Jigar' actress was spotted in Mumbai and as she was entering in building paps followed her. Even tough Alia was seen frustrated and upset with this incident, maintaining her composure she asked them to go outside the building.

A video of this incident has gone viral on social media. In video Alia is seen in gym outfit with bottle in her hand. As she enter the building two photographers got inside the premises of building. Reacting to which she said please don't come inside. This is not your building. (Gate ke Andar Mat aaye, Aapka building nahi hein). Please go outside, you can't come inside. Once they went outside she thanked them and closed the gate.

Netizens praised her for her calm and polite behavior and said it is necessary to keep boundaries. One user stated, "Well done drawing boundaries. People should respect that without being asked. Now this will be used against her but she was extremely polite. Leave celebs alone they are human too."

Talking about upcoming projects Alia will be seen in YRF's spy universe film Alpha with Sharvari and Bobby Deol, expected in 2026, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.