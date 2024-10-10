Watch: Diljit Dosanjh Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Ratan Tata; Singer Stops Concert in Germany to Honor Global Business Icon

Diljit Dosanjh, popular singer actor, currently on his Dil- Luminati-Tour 24, is in Germany. Upon hearing of the passing of global business icon Ratan Tata, he paid a heartfelt tribute during his ongoing performance. A video from concert has gone viral on social media in which we can see Diljit paused the performance to honor Tata's legacy, sharing the valuable lessons he learned from the Indian icon. Although he never met Tata, Diljit expressed that Tata had a significant impact on his life.

“You all know about Ratan Tata. He has passed away. This is my small tribute to him. Today, I feel it is important to take his name because he always worked hard. From what I have heard and read, I have never seen him speak ill of anyone,” Diljit said in Punjabi.

“He worked hard, did good deeds, and was always helpful. This is how life should be. If there’s one lesson we can learn from him, it’s to work hard, think positively, be helpful, and live life to the fullest,” the actor-singer added.

Ratan Tata passed away on the night of October 9. He had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Monday after a sudden drop in blood pressure and was in critical condition in the ICU. His death was announced late Wednesday night. Renowned for his visionary leadership that elevated the Tata Group and his philanthropic efforts, Ratan Tata was a cherished figure in India.

Bollywood figures such as Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Varun Dhawan, among others, paid tribute to Ratan Tata.