Ratan Tata Funeral: Amit Shah to Pay Final Respects on Behalf of the Government In Worli

Industrialist, Philanthropist Ratan Tata who is known as a global icon took his last breath in Mumbai's Breach candy hospital. He was admitted after complaining about health on Sunday evening. He was shifted to ICCU after his condition got serious, On Wednesday night Tata family released official statement about his death. Tata's mortal remains will be kept at NCPA in Nariman Point from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday, October 10, for the public to pay respect. His last rites will take place in Worli. From central government Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the last rites of veteran industrialist.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to industrialist Noel, brother of Ratan Tata, who passed away at the age of 86 in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night. N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, confirmed Tata’s death, describing him as a “friend, mentor, and guide,” without disclosing the cause.

Tata was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai earlier this week. Following his hospitalization, he reassured the public on Monday that there was no cause for concern regarding his health and that he was undergoing checkups for age-related conditions. The Maharashtra Government has declared Thursday a day of mourning in honor of Ratan Tata, as stated by the Chief Minister's Office.