WATCH: Farah Khan, Karan Johar are back with their fun banter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 : Farah Khan and Karan Johar are back with another fun banter video. As the duo can't keep calm on their vacation in LA.

Taking to Instagram, Farah shared a video from the streets of LA featuring her close friend Karan.

Farah is famous for mocking Karan's fashion sense and Karan's replies are so savage that they end up leaving the viewers in splits.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqPUje1IvmU/

The video starts with the duo bumping into each other then. Then Farah heard saying "Hi Karan. What are you doing in LA?" To which Karan replies, "You in Beverly Hills - it is a shocker."

It is too early for Christmas, don't you think?"

Karan as usual mocks Farah's outfit and says "It is too early for Christmas, don't you think?"

Then Farah hits back by commenting on his outfit, "Why! The Christmas tree is here. What is this laundry tag on your sleeve?"

To this, Karan responds, "It is fashion!" and continues with his one-liners "What about this big bag? Too late for the beach, don't you think?"

The fun banter continues and the video ended it with "Toodles" and "Noodles."

As soon as the video was uploaded, Farah and Karan's friends from the industry chimed in the comment section.

Choreographer's close friend Sa Mirza wrote, "Such natural acting."

One of the users wrote, "Karan and Farah can replace srk-kajol in kuch kuch hota ha."

Actor Zareen Khan wrote, "Karan's suit looks more like the northern lights than a Christmas tree ...You two are so funny."

Speaking about their bond, they have been friends for 25 years. On the work front, the duo has collaborated for Dharma Productions' latest project 'Rocky Aur R Ki Prem Kah'.

