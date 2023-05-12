Watch: Jennifer Mistry breaks silence; issues warning to TMKOC makers

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays the character of Roshan Kaur Sodhi in the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has accused the makers of the show, including Asit Kumar Modi, of sexual harassment at the workplace. The actor initially spoke about the incident in a recent interview but has now finally taken to her social media to break her silence on the matter.

Jennifer Mistry took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a video in which she issued a warning to the makers not to mistake her silence for weakness.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, said in an interview with E-Times on Thursday that she quit the show due to being humiliated and insulted by executive producers. On her last day, March 7, she requested a half-day off for Holi and her anniversary, but was denied. She alleged that Sohil Ramani spoke to her rudely and Jatin Bajaj tried to stop her car. CCTV footage captured the incident. Jennifer also accused show creator Asit Modi of making sexual advances towards her in the past.