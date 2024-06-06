Watch: Kangana Ranaut Gives First Reaction After Being ‘Slapped’ by CISF Constable at Chandigarh Airport, Says “I Am Safe but…”

Bollywood actor and newly elected MP Kangana Ranaut responded to an incident today where she claimed to have been slapped by a CISF female constable at Chandigarh Airport. Ranaut, in a social media post, claimed that the incident occurred during a security check and accused the constable of hitting her and using abusive language.

Kangana Ranaut on slapping incident:

Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab…. pic.twitter.com/7aefpp4blQ — Kangana Ranaut (Modi Ka Parivar) (@KanganaTeam) June 6, 2024

"I am getting a lot of phone calls, from the media as well as my well-wishers. First of all, I am safe, I am perfectly fine. The incident that happened today at Chandigarh airport was during the security check. As soon as I came out after the security check, the lady in the second cabin, a CISF security staff came from the side, hit me on my face and started abusing me. When I asked her why she did so, she said that she supports farmers' protest. I am safe but I am concerned about the terrorism and extremism that is increasing in Punjab,” Ranaut said in a video message.

Read Also | CISF Constable Who Allegedly Slapped BJP Leader Kangana Ranaut Says 'Meri Ma Baithi Ye Waqt Wahan Par..' (Watch Video)

Kangana Ranaut has accused a female constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) of slapping her at Chandigarh Airport earlier today. The incident reportedly occurred inside the airport lounge as Ranaut was preparing to depart for Delhi. The constable involved has been identified as Kulwinder Kaur. According to reports, the altercation was allegedly provoked by Ranaut's previous remarks against farmers, which have sparked controversy.

Another video of the incident has emerged, showing the constable allegedly involved in the altercation with the Mandi Member of Parliament. In the video, the constable claims that her mother was participating in the farmers' protest against the now-repealed three farm laws when Ranaut made comments against the protesters.

'Tumne Kaha tha Na Ki 100–100 Rs Le Ke Baithe Hain Wahan', said CISF Constable After Slapping Kangana Ranaut