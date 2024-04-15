Watch: MS Dhoni's Explosive Batting Delights Neha Dhupia, Kareena Kapoor Khan in MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match

Sunday Mumbai CSK match was a must watch match as CSK won. Many Bollywood celebs went to watch the ultimate rivalry between CSK and Mumbai. Actor Neha Dhupia also went to watch this match with husband Angad bedi besti Kareena Kapoor and John Abraham. She shared the best moment from last evening.

Neha is a sports lover she posted few photos and videos from last match captioning it as, "My very own #highlights from last evening! Love the sport 🏏… loved the energy … loved our #crew." In one of the videos she said pointing towards Kareena, I want to show you highlights and Kareena Kapoor was seen putting on lipstick.

Neha's fans loved her enthusiasm for cricket as she was enjoying every shot that Mumbai was playing. On social media fans loved her excitement level and showered her love in comment section.