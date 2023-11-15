Watch: Nana Patekar slaps a fan who tries taking selfie with him

Veteran actor Nana Patekar recently lost his cool after the Parinda star was spotted slapping a fan on the head. Nana Patekar is reportedly shooting in Varanasi.The short video, which has been shared on X, Instagram and Reddit, shows the actor on set, surrounded by a crowd of people. A man in a T-shirt approaches him from behind, with a phone held out. Noticing him approaching, Nana Patekar doesn’t hold back and hits him on the head with visible force. The man stumbles forward, and is grabbed by another man, presumably a security official. The second man grabs the fan by his neck, and drags him away from the actor and out of frame. The video is gaining traction on social media, stirring discussions about celebrity-fan interactions. Regarded as one of the finest and influential actors in Indian Cinema, Patekar is recipient of three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards and two Filmfare Awards Marathi for his acting performances. He was bestowed with the Padma Shri award in 2013 for his contribution in cinema and arts.

Nana Patekar, during the shoot of a film in Varanasi, was caught on camera slapping a fan who attempted to take a selfie. The video went viral on social media, showing the actor gesturing the fan away after the incident. Patekar is currently filming for the movie "Journey." pic.twitter.com/dckJ01EHME — Tauseef Sheikh (@tauseefjourno) November 15, 2023

After making his acting debut in Bollywood with the 1978 drama Gaman, Patekar acted in a few Marathi films and some Bollywood films. After starring in the Academy Award-nominated Salaam Bombay in 1988, he won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the crime drama Parinda (1989), which he followed-up with another negative role in Angaar (1992). He then starred his directorial debut, Prahaar: The Final Attack (1991). Patekar subsequently starred in and received critical acclaim for his performance in several commercially successful films of the 1990s, including Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992); Angaar (1992), for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Villain; Tirangaa (1993); Krantiveer (1994), for which he won the National Film Award for Best Actor and the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Further acclaim came his way for Agni Sakshi (1996), for which he won his second National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor; and Khamoshi: The Musical (1996). During the early 2000s, he received praise for his performances in Shakti: The Power (2002), Ab Tak Chhappan (2004) and Apaharan (2005); the latter of which earned him his second Filmfare Award for Best Villain, and Taxi No. 9211 (2006). Patekar received widespread praise for playing a good-hearted gangster Uday Shetty in the comedy Welcome (2007) and its sequel Welcome Back (2015), and a politician in the political thriller Raajneeti (2010). In 2016, he starred in the critically and commercially successful Marathi film Natsamrat; in which he portrayed a retired stage actor. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Marathi) for his performance in the film.

