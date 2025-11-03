Watch: Priyanka Chahar’s Expression After Salman Asks About Ankit Gupta Amid Breakup Buzz

Television actress Priyanka Chahar and Ankita Gupta who received love from audiences after their serial Udaariyaan. After Udaariyaan, both of them participated in Bigg Boss 16 and were a most talked about contestant of the house. However , if rumours are believed both got separated few months back and unfollowed each other ,but none of them has broke a silence about their relationship status. Recently Priyanka's appeared on Bigg Boss 19, during which Salman asksed her about Ankit Gupta and her expression went viral.

During weekend Ka Vaar Priyanka revealed herself as the new Naagin with a special performance. In the presence of Salman Khan and Ektaa Kapoor, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant expressed gratitude for her new role. At the end, Salman playfully asked Priyanka, "Woh kidhar hai? Hai ya nahi hai?," referring to Ankit. However, the actress chose not to respond and simply laughed while keeping her head down, indirectly hinting at her breakup with Ankit. Priyanka and Ankit, whose Bigg Boss 16 chemistry fueled dating rumors they denied, faced breakup speculations after unfollowing each other on social media.

While introducting new Nagin Colors' Instagram caption read: "Kehte hain ki agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai….Wo Aa Gai Hai! Naagin."

About Being Ekta Kapoor's Nagin

I'm honored that Ekta ma’am kept her 'Bigg Boss 16' promise and chose me to inherit the Naagin legacy. I believe some roles demand more than just acting; they test your limits. Leading the 'Naagin' universe is a significant responsibility, and I'm committed to honoring it.

Being revealed as Naagin before Salman sir and millions feels like destiny. I'm grateful to Colors and Balaji Telefilms for entrusting me with this role and a story that will be remembered as pure "serpentainment."