Watch: Ram Charan’s Daughter Klin Kaara Reacts Adorably to Seeing Him on Screen

Actor Ram Charan Teja is currently immersed in promoting his upcoming political action drama, 'Game Changer,' which has already generated significant buzz with its recently launched trailer. Fans have been showering the trailer with praise, heightening excitement for the movie. Amid the promotions, a heartwarming moment featuring Ram Charan's daughter, Klin Kara, has captured fans' attention. Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Kamineni, shared a delightful video on Twitter, revealing their one-year-old daughter’s adorable reaction to seeing her father on screen for the first time. The clip shows Klin Kara excitedly screaming as she watches a scene from the Netflix documentary 'RRR: Behind and Beyond', which highlights Ram Charan's journey in the global blockbuster 'RRR'.

In the video, little Klin Kara, dressed in a cute red frock, steals hearts with her innocent reaction. Upasana captioned the video: "This is the first time she is seeing her father like this on TV. Ram Charan, we are proud of you. All set for 'Game Changer.'" She also mentioned how 'RRR' was a life-changing project for their family. Ram Charan and Upasana are one of the most admired couples in the South Indian film industry. Married on June 14, 2012, the duo welcomed their daughter, Klin Kara, on June 20, 2023, after 11 years of marriage. Klin Kara's unique name sparked curiosity and admiration, as it symbolizes purity and positivity.

Klinkaara excited to see her naana on TV for the first time. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️@AlwaysRamCharan sooo proud of u.

Eagerly waiting for game changer. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/C8v9Qrv6FP — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) January 4, 2025

The couple’s combined net worth is estimated to be Rs 2500 crore, and they continue to live a life deeply rooted in South Indian traditions. Their warm and grounded nature, along with their commitment to family values, has made them a favorite among fans. With 'Game Changer', Ram Charan is set to impress audiences once again. Directed by S. Shankar and co-starring Kiara Advani, the movie explores themes of political corruption and justice, with Ram Charan playing an IAS officer. As excitement for the film builds, moments like Klin Kara’s reaction add a personal and emotional touch, endearing Ram Charan and his family even more to their fans.