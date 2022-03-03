Watch! Ranveer Singh announce release date of Jayeshbhai Jordaar with a quirky fun video

Ranveer Singh has finally announced the release date of his much delayed social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Bankrolled by YRF, the movie has been one of the much anticipated releases and will be hitting the screens on May 13 this year.Sharing the video, Ranveer wrote, "Naam hai JAYESHBHAI…Aur kaam hai JORDAAR !!! Chegg out the date announcement video. Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May."

For the unversed, Jayeshbhai Jordaar marks the Bollywood debut of Shalini Pandey, in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer Singh plays a Gujarati businessman. Directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar, the film is a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat. Boman Irani has been roped into play the character of Ranveer Singh's father in the upcoming film.Reportedly, the film touches upon the subject of equal rights for men and women in society. 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is produced by Maneesh Sharma, who directed Ranveer in his debut film Band Baja Baraat.Apart from this, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt.

