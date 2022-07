WATCH: Ranveer Singh speaks Konkani; Deepika's reaction will make you go aww!

Is there anything Ranveer Singh cannot do? Well, we think not! From pulling off the quirkiest outfits, dancing on the streets, to exploring the wilderness of a jungle with Bear Grylls, he has done it all! And now, guess the actor is learning a new language.

Ranveer recently joined Deepika at the stage of a recent event that was held in San Jose, California. The couple graced the 10th Edition of the Konk Sammelan where Deepika was invited as the chief guest. And the event was filled with many moments that won the hearts of the audience present there. One such moment was when Ranveer took the lead and spoke a line or two in Konk, making the audience laud. Even his wife Deepika couldn't help but cheer for him as he flaunted his skills. See for yourself:

Earlier the couple was captured on camera dancing to the tunes of 'Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe' from the movie 'Dil Chahta Hai' at Shankar Mahadevan's concert held on June 3.

In another video from the concert, Shankar Mahadevan, Deepika Padukone, and the crowd can be heard singing the happy birthday song for Ranveer Singh. For the unversed, Ranveer will be turning a day older on Wednesday.

On the work front, Ranveer's next appearance on-screen will be in Netflix's "Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls" where he is all set to go on a wild ride with the king of the Wild - Bear Grylls. Apart from this, he has 'Cirkus', directed by Rohit Shetty co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, and 'Rocky aur R Ki Prem Kah' directed by Karan Johar opposite Alia Bhatt in his kitty.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor