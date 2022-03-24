Watch! ‘RRR’ actor Ram Charan helps his Ukrainian bodyguard amid Russia-Ukraine war

Apart from acting Ram Charan is always known for his kind-hearted nature. On the same, a video on social media is going so viral in which it shows Rusty Ram Charan's bodyguard who is from Ukraine. Rusty was Ram Charan's bodyguard in Kyiv Ukraine when he was shooting in the country for RRR. The video which is going so viral, shows Rusty thanking Ram Charan for helping him out in the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

According to Rusty, Ram Charan called him and asked about his well-being as well as his family's. Ram Charan also sends money to Rusty's wife to help them out in the ongoing war. Rusty now joined the army.

Talking about the film, SS Rajamouli's RRR will be released in theatres on March 25, after it was delayed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film is based on the fictional tale of the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The film is based on the fictional tale of the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The film was formally announced in March 2018, with the launch and the principal photography of the film began in November 2018 in Hyderabad. The film was shot extensively across India, with a few sequences in Ukraine and Bulgaria. The film's soundtrack and background score is composed by M. M. Keeravani with cinematography by K. K. Senthil Kumar and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad. Sabu Cyril is the film's production designer whilst V. Srinivas Mohan supervised the visual effects.