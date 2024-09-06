Watch: Salman Khan's Heartwarming Interaction with Fan Goes Viral During 'Bigg Boss 18' Shoot

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan continues to win hearts with his charisma and charm, which has endeared him to fans of all ages. A recent video of Salman Khan is making waves online, showcasing a heartwarming moment that has captured widespread admiration.

In the clip, Salman Khan is seen interacting with an elderly female fan on the set of 'Bigg Boss 18'. The woman is expressing her affection for Salman and making a heartfelt request, while Salman listens attentively. The video has gone viral, with fans and social media users praising Salman for his warm and engaging demeanor.

This video is shared by celebrity photographer viral Bhayani, Fans are showering love in comment section. One fan wrote, "Reason why he is not just any star but THE HUMBLEST AND KIND SUPERSTAR Ruling since 1989." Another fan wrote, "He is the darling of everyone young and old and the father of Bollywood Salman Khan". One more user commented on the video saying 'my respect for Salman Khan with salute emoji.

Salman Khan Takes the Stage for Bigg Boss 18

Salman Khan has resumed work and is currently shooting for the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 18'. Despite speculation that he might not host this season, Salman is back and ready to bring his signature flair to the show. His presence continues to be a major draw for viewers, many of whom tune in primarily because of his involvement. Salman Khan will soon start shooting for the movie 'Sikandar,' scheduled for release next Eid.