Watch: Sara Ali Khan hints Shubman Gill is dating Sara Tendulkar on Koffee with Karan

Koffee With Karan 8 will soon see Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan on the couch. On November 6, 2023, Karan Johar dropped a new promo video of the show, featuring Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. Sara, who has been rumoured to be dating Indian batsman, Shubman Gill for a very long time, has finally addressed the much talked about rumour. In the latest promo from an upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Sara Ali Khan graced the couch with her BFF, Ananya Panday. The duo unveiled many unknown secrets about each other, which was simply unmissable. However, the host, Karan Johar, took the golden opportunity and asked Sara about her dating rumours with Indian cricketer, Shubman Gill. Karan said:

"There were alleged rumours that you were dating Shubman Gill..." Expressing her witty self, Sara told Karan that the whole world is after the wrong Sara, leaving the latter in splits. Sara Ali Khan was heard saying:“You have got the wrong Sara, guys. Sara ka sara duniya galat Sara ke peechay pada hai."Sara Ali Khan was dressed in red and Ananya wore black for their latest Koffee With Karan (KWK) appearance. Right at the start of the new promo, Karan was seen telling the two, "You have ex-boyfriends in common!" In response, Sara said, "Oh that's a very good start to the show." Ananya then said, "Let's address the Liger in the room." Sara told her 'no, no, no, no', seemingly hinting they were talking about Ananya's Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda, who appeared on an episode with Ananya on KWK last year. Sara made her KWK debut with season 6 in 2018. The actor appeared on an episode of the celebrity chat show with father-actor Saif Ali Khan. She made her acting debut weeks later with the romantic film Kedarnath, co-starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Last year, on Koffee With Karan season 7, Sara was joined by actor Janhvi Kapoor on the Koffee couch.