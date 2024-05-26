WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Spotted Wearing Mask in KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Finals, Makes First Public Appearance Post-Hospitalization
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 26, 2024 09:08 PM2024-05-26T21:08:38+5:302024-05-26T21:09:13+5:30
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended the IPL 2024 final between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai on Sunday.
King Khan Shah Rukh Khan is here to supporting KKR alongside with his queen Gauri Khan 💜@iamsrk@KKRiders@KKRUniverse#ShahRukhKhan#SRHvsKKR#KKR#IPL2024#IPL#KingKhan#SRK#AmiKKRpic.twitter.com/C9TxhEFVyS— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) May 26, 2024
Khan's appearance came just days after he was hospitalized for heatstroke and dehydration. He was seen in the stands alongside his family, including his wife, Gauri Khan, and their children, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. His manager, Pooja Dadlani, also accompanied them.
Suhana Khan's friends, actresses Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, were also spotted cheering for KKR. Khan's presence suggested a full recovery, as KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla had previously indicated to News18.
Khan wore a purple T-shirt, while Gauri donned the KKR jersey. He sported a mask and a bandage on his right hand, possibly from an intravenous cannula insertion.