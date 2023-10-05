Watch: Sonu Sood distributes helmets to traffic violators in Mumbai, promotes road safety

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, in collaboration with Mumbai Traffic Police personnel, took a unique approach to address traffic rule violations on Thursday, October 5. They distributed helmets to riders who had committed traffic offences as a gesture of goodwill and road safety promotion.

Numerous social media visuals captured the heartwarming scenes of Sonu Sood engaging with the rule-breakers while accompanied by police officers. Instead of imposing fines or penalties, Sonu Sood chose to provide helmets to those who had flouted traffic rules. This compassionate initiative took place in the Andheri West area of Mumbai.

The efforts were part of Sonu Sood's association with MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand, which partnered with the Maharashtra Highway Traffic Police to raise awareness about road safety in Mumbai.

Dr. Ravinder Singal, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for the Maharashtra Highway Traffic Police, applauded the unique endeavour. He emphasized that ensuring road safety is a top priority for the traffic police, and the collaboration with MTV Roadies and the Yashlok Welfare Foundation holds significant promise.

Sonu Sood's innovative approach to addressing traffic violations not only served as a reminder of road safety but also exemplified the power of compassion and community engagement in promoting responsible road behaviour.