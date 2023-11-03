Watch: Uorfi Javed taken into custody by Mumbai police for her outfit? Viral video sparks speculation

Internet sensation Uorfi Javed has found herself in the spotlight not just for her fashion sense but also due to a video circulating on social media. The video, shared by Viral Bhiyani, shows Urfi being approached by women police officers outside a cafe in Mumbai. The reason for this encounter appears to be related to her choice of clothing.

In the video, Uorfi is seen leaving the cafe when she is approached by women policemen, who ask her to accompany them. While Uorfi questions the officers about the situation, she is taken away in a police vehicle. This incident has left fans puzzled and concerned, leading to speculations about whether the actress has been arrested.

Some social media users have speculated that the video might be a promotional stunt aimed at garnering attention. However, the authenticity of these claims remains uncertain, leaving fans eagerly awaiting clarification on the situation.

Uorfi Javed's impeccable style has often garnered praise, but it has also made her a target for online trolling. With this recent encounter with the police, fans are left wondering about the true nature of the incident.

As the video continues to go viral, it has left many wondering about the fate of the actress. For now, the question lingers – is this a promotional strategy, or has Uorfi Javed truly found herself in a legal predicament? The unfolding events will undoubtedly shed light on the reality behind this video.