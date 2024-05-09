WATCH: Vikrant Massey Engages in Verbal Spat With Cab Driver Over High Fare, Netizens Call It Scripted

A video circulating online shows Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey arguing with a cab driver over the fare for a ride. In the video, the driver records Massey and accuses him of refusing to pay. Massey contends that the fare displayed on the ride-hailing app was initially 450 rupees but increased by the time the trip ended.

"Why should I pay, brother? And why are you yelling?" Massey asks the driver in Hindi. He also questions why the driver turned on the camera. "Are you threatening me?" Massey says. "The fare went up suddenly. I'm not saying it's your fault, but it's not mine either. You're saying it's the app's fault, and isn't that wrong?"

The driver counters that Massey, despite his wealth, is arguing over a small fare. Massey replies, "Money isn't the issue. It's about hard work, right? You yourself are saying the app company is acting arbitrarily. That shouldn't happen."

Actor Vikrant Massey became embroiled in a heated argument with a cab driver, sparking widespread speculation about its authenticity, with many labeling it a 'publicity stunt'.#VikrantMassey#Driver#Argumentpic.twitter.com/36hyWA9OAn — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) May 9, 2024

The video ends abruptly, leaving viewers uncertain of the resolution. Netizens speculate the video might be a publicity stunt and call it scripted. Media reports also indicate that this is just a promotional stunt for an upcoming commercial for inDrive.

Publicity stunts by celebrities haven't always been well-received. Several actors have faced criticism for past publicity stunts. In 2023, Kajol deleted social media posts and alluded to personal struggles, only to reveal it was promotion for her show "The Trial." Recently, Poonam Pandey received backlash for faking her death.

On the work front, Vikrant is still enjoying the success of his film "12th Fail," which garnered widespread attention after its release on OTT platforms. Initially, it did not generate substantial revenue in theaters; however, it gained popularity as one of the most-watched films after being made available on OTT platforms. Vikrant's upcoming project is "The Sabarmati Report," set for a theatrical release on August 2, 2024. The film also features Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in significant roles.