WAVES 2025: Shraddha Kapoor Offers Maharashtrian Sweet Purnapoli to Instagram Head Adam Mosseri, Here's How he Reacted (Watch Video)

Bollywood's bubbly girl Shraddha Kapoor made headlines for offering Head Of Instagram a Maharashtrian special sweet Puran poli. Being half-Maharashtrian, the actress made his Maharashtra visit special by offering him homemade Puran Poli. She explained she wanted him to try the traditional Maharashtrian dessert, made at her home, after he'd been exploring Indian cuisine in restaurants. Before WAVES 2025, Adam dined in Mumbai with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, posting a photo on Instagram praising the couple and the food at Papa's Bombay.

WAVES 2025 commenced on May 1 at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and numerous celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Akshay Kumar, in attendance. The event concludes on May 4. Day 2 of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 kicked off with a bang. After Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor took centre stage for a conversation with Adam Mosseri, Head Of Instagram (Meta). During the segment, Fireside Chat-Trends and Virality, Adam spoke on the topic about ‘How Gen Z Consumes Content’, with Shraddha.

Talking about upcoming projects Shraddha Kapoor's Nikhil Dwivedi's Nagin and Stree 3 (2027), continuing her role in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. Following the box office success of Stree 2 (2024) with Rajkummar Rao, a spin-off film will delve into the mystery surrounding her character, as revealed by Stree 2 writer Niren Bhatt.