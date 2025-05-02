WAVES Summit: King and Alan Walker Perform Unreleased Track ’Story of a Bird

Singer King and Alan Walker lit up the stage on the first day at WAVES 2025 in Mumbai. Performing during the YouTube Music Night, the two artists came together for their first-ever live performance. They kicked off their set with their unreleased single Story of a Bird, performing it exclusively for the first time.

Alan’s atmospheric beats layered seamlessly with King’s heartfelt delivery, from the get-go, the audience was hooked from the get-go , phones up, hands in the air, and not missing a beat. The vibe inside the venue was electric, and fans were clearly loving every second of it. As they wrapped up their set, King and Alan Walker shared a quick hug on stage, smiling as they took in the response. “Story of a Bird is dropping soon,” they told the crowd, drawing another round of cheers. They also gave a shoutout to WAVES for the warm welcome. The track is all set to release on May 9th and will be available on all major streaming platforms.