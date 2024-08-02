Wayanad Landslide Crisis: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Donates ₹20 Lakh to CM's Distress Relief Fund

Kerala is currently facing challenging times as a landslide hit Wayanad, leaving more than 300 people dead. A rescue team is constantly trying to recover people from the debris. Tollywood and Bollywood actress Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh have also contributed by donating 20 lakh rupees to the CM's donation relief fund.

The couple took to their Instagram handles to share their joint statement on this. The statement read, “In the wake of the tragic landslide in Wayanad, our hearts go out to the affected families and communities. The devastation and loss experienced by the community are gut-wrenching. In these times of great need, we are reminded of the importance of coming together to support one another. As a gesture of solidarity, we are making a humble contribution of ₹20,00,000 (Rupees Twenty Lakhs Only) to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to provide the much-needed immediate assistance to the affected families and aid in the rebuilding process. It has been extremely heartening to see the coordinated response from our government, volunteers, rescue teams, and several other organisations, all working tirelessly to provide crucial aid and support to those in need. Let us unite in strength and compassion to help rebuild and heal.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh, along with Tamil actors Suriya and Vikram, and Malayalam actors Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, and Nazriya, contributed to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.