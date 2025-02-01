'We Are Decent People': Udit Narayan Reacts As Video of Him Kissing a Woman at Live Concert Goes Viral

A video of veteran Bollywood singer Udit Narayan has gone viral on social media, showing him kissing a woman during a live concert. The clip sparked widespread trolling and controversy online. Following the backlash, the singer has now responded to the incident.

The clip shows Narayan singing the popular song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' when a female fan approaches to take a selfie with him. During the interaction, Udit Narayan is seen kissing the woman on the cheek. The video has since sparked widespread attention online.

Udit Narayan Reacts to Viral Video, Defends His Actions

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Udit Narayan addressed the viral video of him kissing a woman during a live show. He explained, “Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log hain. (Fans are crazy. We are not like this. We are decent people.) Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko? (What is the point of spreading this?) There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands… yeh sab deewangi hoti hai. Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye. (This is all madness. We should not pay attention to this).”

Narayan further shared, "My family is such that everyone wants to have an argument. Aditya is calm. He doesn't get into any controversy. I have been in Bollywood for 46 years. I'm not going to force a fan to kiss. When I get love from the audience, I fold my hands and say thank you to them."