"We are expecting a little miracle": Shraddha Arya announces pregnancy with husband Rahul Nagal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 : Shraddha Arya and her husband, Rahul Nagal, are expecting their first child.

On Sunday, Shraddha took to her Instagram account to announce her pregnancy and to make her fans part of this new journey in her life.

She shared a dreamy pregnancy announcement video.

The video opens with a mirror placed long with the pregnancy test strip, which has two red lines that indicate positive. Then, Rahul and Shraddha appear in the frame and are seen performing a romantic dance. She also flaunted her baby bump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

"We Are Expecting A Little Miracle!!!," she captioned the post.

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Hooray for finally waiting congratulations."

Another user commented, "This is sooo wholeeesomeeeeee."

"can't wait to see a little version of you," another comment read.

Another user posted, "Ohhhhhh myyyyy heart is cryingggggggg with happiness."

Shraddha tied the knot with Rahul Nagal in 2021. Rahul Sharma is a naval officer.

Shraddha, who rose to popularity with 'Kundali Bhagya', has acted in several TV serials like 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki', 'Tumhari Paakhi' and 'Dream Girl'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor