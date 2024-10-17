We Are Making Sure Salman Is Protected: Arbaaz Khan On Lawrence Bishnoi Threat After Baba Siddique's Murder

Salman Khan's actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan has voiced his distress over the recent assassination of former Maharashtra MLA and NCP leader Baba Siddique. While promoting his upcoming film "Bandaa Singh Chaudhary," Arbaaz reflected on how Baba Siddique’s tragic death has deeply impacted his family. He stated, "We’re managing, but I can’t say we’re completely okay given everything happening. Naturally, there’s a lot of concern."

Arbaaz described Baba Siddique as a close family friend and expressed sorrow over the incident, noting, "It’s truly unfortunate, and we’re all trying to cope. All we can do is pray."

He also addressed concerns about Salman Khan’s safety, as reports indicate Salman is on a hit list associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, which includes various public figures. Arbaaz acknowledged the situation, saying, “It’s accurate that we’re not all perfectly fine, but we’re doing our best to ensure everyone’s safety. Together with the authorities, we are taking the necessary steps to keep Salman protected.”

Salman had a strong relationship with Baba Siddique, often attending his well-known Eid celebrations. He was among the first to visit Baba Siddique in the hospital following the news of his death. Last week, Baba Siddique, aged 66, was shot by three assailants in Mumbai’s Nirmal Nagar, near his son Zeeshan Siddique's office, and was pronounced dead at Lilavati Hospital. He was buried on Sunday. The Mumbai Police have since arrested multiple suspects, and the crime branch is actively investigating the case.